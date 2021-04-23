Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DESP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

DESP opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

