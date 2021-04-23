Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €205.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

EPA RI opened at €175.30 ($206.24) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €162.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €156.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

