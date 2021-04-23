Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €56.00 Price Target

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOS. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vossloh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.00 ($57.65).

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €40.35 ($47.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $708.72 million and a PE ratio of 41.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.81. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

