Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $250.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $250.75 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $255.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 437,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after buying an additional 269,725 shares during the period. ICON Advisers purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $2,623,000. Swarthmore Group purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $17,090,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

