Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $120.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of DFS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,637,000 after acquiring an additional 98,292 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

