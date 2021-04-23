Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $80.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WNS. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in WNS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in WNS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

