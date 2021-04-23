Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

DLAKY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.72. 37,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,945. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

