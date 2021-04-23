Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.27

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 50350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

