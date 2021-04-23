Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DWNI. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.61 ($56.01).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €46.51 ($54.72) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.