Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTCWY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DTCWY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.85. 10,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

