Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DTCWY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 10,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

