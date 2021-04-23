Dev Protocol (DEV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.75 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $903,103.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.61 or 0.00018953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $709.37 or 0.01398310 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

