Devery Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $409,153.41 and $11,471.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.29 or 0.00675419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.12 or 0.07945061 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

