Devro (LON:DVO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.72

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 170.72 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 200.94 ($2.63). Devro shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 314,442 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Lesley Jackson purchased 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46). Also, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,290.

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

