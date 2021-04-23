DEX Achieves Market Cap of $6.24 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

