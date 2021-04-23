DeXe Price Hits $18.78 on Top Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for about $18.78 or 0.00037094 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00672622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00051699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.36 or 0.08077410 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 2,902,429 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

