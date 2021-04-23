dHedge DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $29.04 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00005705 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00669998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.77 or 0.08191890 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

