Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLG. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €64.38 ($75.74) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 65.90. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €26.41 ($31.07) and a 12-month high of €66.36 ($78.07).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

