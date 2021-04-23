Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $2.90 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Diamond has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $41,192.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00005815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000137 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00110258 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,591,109 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

