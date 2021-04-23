DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.72

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.72 and last traded at $85.72, with a volume of 4900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 260.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

