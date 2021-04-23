DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.72

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.72 and last traded at $85.72, with a volume of 4900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.
The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.
In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 260.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
