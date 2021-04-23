Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $672,233.95 and $18.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.85 or 0.00678391 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 120.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006523 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001152 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

