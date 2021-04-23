Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after acquiring an additional 84,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.22.

DLR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.32. 5,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

