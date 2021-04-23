DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $49.85 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $49.85 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.96 or 0.00511881 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005602 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.50 or 0.02875694 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

