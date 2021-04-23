Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Cap of $962,412.36

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $962,412.36 and $133.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,601.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.10 or 0.04643192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00468775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $787.82 or 0.01588301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00676106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.45 or 0.00486787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00060971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 117% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.77 or 0.00430978 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,274,163 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

