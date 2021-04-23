DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Volume Hits $350,740.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $22.10 million and $350,740.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.64 or 0.00714718 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,038,548,542 coins and its circulating supply is 4,890,879,928 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.