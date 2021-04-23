Digitex City Price Reaches $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00674121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.56 or 0.08265618 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

