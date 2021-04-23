Digitex Token (DGTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00067664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00093099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.92 or 0.00678242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.94 or 0.08248099 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

