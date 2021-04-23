Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0016

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $74,640.05 and approximately $36.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

