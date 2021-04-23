Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $57.87

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $28,966.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.87 or 0.00115653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00092782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.00677881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.66 or 0.08169363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

