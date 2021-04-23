DigixDAO Price Hits $439.21 on Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $439.21 or 0.00882072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $44.52 million and $329,905.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00069191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.56 or 0.00675913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.43 or 0.08046213 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

