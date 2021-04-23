Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.