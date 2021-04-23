Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Down 40.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Dimecoin has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $4,384.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00377160 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 429.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

