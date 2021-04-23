Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,071 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $33,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,325.36.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,096.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 698.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,146.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,137.30. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

