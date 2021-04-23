Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 140,987 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Weibo worth $35,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

