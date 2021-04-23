Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,369 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of TC Energy worth $35,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. CNB Bank raised its position in TC Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

