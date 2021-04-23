Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 96,567 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.59% of At Home Group worth $35,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,021,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $299,087.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,687. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOME stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

