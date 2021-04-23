Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Teradata worth $33,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Teradata stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

