Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,832 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.25% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $35,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $75.39 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.