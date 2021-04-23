Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,373 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $32,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.04 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

