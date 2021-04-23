Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 655,752 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.10% of Antero Resources worth $34,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 519,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 249,071 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 395,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 745,362 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.