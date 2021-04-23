Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 8,884 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Workday worth $34,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Workday by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.50 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.