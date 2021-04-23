Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,401,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.60% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $36,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 243,054 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 538,866 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $2,463,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TRST stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

