Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Hyatt Hotels worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

