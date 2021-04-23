Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $33,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,149,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

FMX opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.