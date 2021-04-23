Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.07% of Cowen worth $34,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWN. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

