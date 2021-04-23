Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,776 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 34,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of TripAdvisor worth $36,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,835 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.