Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.86% of Argan worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,776,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Argan by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

AGX opened at $50.77 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $798.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

