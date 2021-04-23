Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.37% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of BMTC opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

