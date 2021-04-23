Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.01% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $33,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,404 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.70 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

