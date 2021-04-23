Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Ceridian HCM worth $32,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,450 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.35.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.52 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

